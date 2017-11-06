Rangers complete coaching staff; Wak returns, Warthen hired

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Don Wakamatsu is returning to the Texas Rangers as the team's bench coach, and Dan Warthen has been hired as assistant pitching coach.

Wakamatsu was previously in Texas from 2003-07, as bench coach for three seasons and then as third base coach in 2007. He was Kansas City's bench coach the past four years.

Warthen was pitching coach for the New York Mets the last nine-plus seasons. He had been in that role since June 2008.

The moves announced Monday complete manager Jeff Banister's staff.

Steve Buechele, the bench coach the past three years, will now be the first base coach. Hector Ortiz moved from first base coach to bullpen coach last month when the Rangers said Brad Holman wouldn't return in that role.