Henrik Lundqvist stopped 28 shots for his 0, at Madison Square Garden.

Carl Hagelin scored twice and Marian Gaborik notched his league-leading 22nd goal of the season for the Rangers, who have won five straight to move alone atop the Eastern Conference.

Evgeni Nabokov gave up two goals on 30 shots for the Islanders, who are at the opposite end of the spectrum as they occupy the basement of the Eastern Conference.