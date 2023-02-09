Rangers add All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko in blockbuster trade with Blues

The New York Rangers made a blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Blues, adding two-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday, the team announced.

The full trade is Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola to the Rangers for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, Sammy Blais and Rangers prospect Hunter Skinner.

Tarasenko is on the final year of his contract with the Blues, who are below .500 this season at 23-25-3 thus far. Needing a winger, the Rangers pounced on the opportunity to add his right-handed stick to their top six.

In order to fit the rest of his $7.5 million cap hit for this season, the Blues will retain half of Tarasenko’s contract. Mikkola’s $1.9 million cap hit fits on the Rangers’ books after waiving defenseman Libor Hajek.

Tarasenko is in his 11th season in the NHL, and the Rangers are only his second team. St. Louis drafted him 16th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, and he’s been a constant in their lineup ever since.

At 23 years old in his third season, Tarasenko broke out with 73 points (37 goals, 36 assists) with a plus-27 rating in 77 games to cement his place in the Blues’ top six.

The Russian native is also a key member of the 2019 Stanley Cup-champion Blues, totaling 68 points in the regular season with 33 goals and 35 assists, while scoring 11 goals and six assists in 26 playoff games to eventually defeat the Boston Bruins in seven games to win the coveted trophy.

Tarasenko's numbers this season are down a bit, though the Blues as a whole have struggled on offense. He has 10 goals and 19 assists over 38 games, but St. Louis' goal differential sits at minus-29 after allowing 185 goals to their own 156.

With the Rangers, Tarasenko figures to be added to the first line with Mika Zibanejad and fellow Russian Artemi Panarin. Mikkola will likely be a third-line defenseman with Braden Schneider.

New York currently sits third in the Metropolitan division with 66 points from their 29-14-8 record. They have gone 7-2-1 over their last 10 contests, and are looking to remain in a playoff spot as the second half begins for them on Friday against the Seattle Kraken at home.