Rams' Sean McVay says he would support player demonstrations: 'I would absolutely be open'

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay held an emotional meeting with players Tuesday in wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd and the intense protests that followed.

McVay told reporters the meeting was about listening and asking questions, according to the Los Angeles Times. He said he would support Rams players if they decided to protest in some way on the field during the 2020 season.

“It would be extremely silly of me, if I’m sitting here saying that I’m going to listen, to learn, and try to have an empathy and understanding, to not allow guys the platform if they feel like it’s the right way to represent the healing and some of those solutions that we’re looking to,” he said. “I absolutely would be open and wanting to listen and be open to that.”

Whether he would consider signing Colin Kaepernick – who became the face of athlete activism when he decided to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice during the 2016 season – is a different story.

McVay expressed support for his own quarterbacks Jared Goff, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, and Josh Love.

“He hasn’t played in a long time,” McVay said of Kaepernick. “We feel really good about our quarterback situation.”

On Sunday, the Rams released a statement saying they stand with those protesting against racial injustice.

“Sadly, once again our city and our nation are hurting from continued acts of racism and injustice aimed at the Black community,” the team said.

“We stand with all those peacefully seeking to end systemic discrimination and feel the urgency in their words.

“We know reform, opportunity and hope are needed to create meaningful change throughout our country and we are committed to working with our neighbors to do our part to bring Los Angeles together.”