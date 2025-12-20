Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's family battles lice outbreak after stunning 'TNF' loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Stafford family is having a rough week.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, shared on social media Friday that her family was dealing with a lice outbreak — a revelation that came a day after the Rams suffered a stunning overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Kelly and her four daughters, who were in Seattle to witness the Seahawks overcome a 16-point deficit to win the NFC West showdown 38-37, received treatment for the infestation, which Kelly documented on her Instagram Stories.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Meanwhile we are all in lice removal process. Happy Friday," she said in a post.

"An hour and a half later.. So many bugs, so many eggs."

Kelly also shared a silver lining to the situation, posting, "Hopefully it’s gone. But honestly the removal process feels incredible."

Kelly also shared a video of one of the disturbing insects that was removed, and noted in a separate post that the family was already "on hour number 4."

RAMS STAR PUKA NACUA FINED BY NFL AFTER RENEWED REFEREE CRITICISM AND CLOSE LOSS TO SEAHAWKS

She did not say if her NFL husband was also receiving treatment for the lice infestation, but did share a video of "Dads turn to get checked."

The lice infestation only added to a difficult week for Stafford who suffered a stunning loss to Seattle in overtime after quarterback Sam Darnold connected with a wide-open Eric Saubert to successfully complete the 2-point conversion and win the game.

In addition to a blown lead, the Rams have been under the spotlight off the field after star receiver Puka Nacua became the center of controversy over a gesture he performed on an internet livestream that played upon antisemitic tropes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nacua apologized before Thursday’s game, and the NFL issued a statement condemning "all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual."

Nacua was also fined $25,000 by the league for comments he previously made during the week about officiating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.