Bucs' Leonard Fournette scores 4 TDs in comeback win over Colts

Sunday afternoon belonged to Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.

The former LSU star piled up 100 rushing yards on 17 carries and added seven receptions for 31 yards for four total touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 38-31 come-from-behind victory over the Colts in Indianapolis.

Fournette capped the four-touchdown performance with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left in the game. After the Colts tied the game at 31 apiece with 3:29 left, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady engineered an 8-play, 75-yard drive, that ended with Fournette’s final TD run.

It was Tampa Bay’s second-straight victory, and Brady improved to 16-4 all-time against the Colts in his first appearance facing Indianapolis with the Bucs.

Indianapolis held a 24-14 at the half, but the Buccaneers swung momentum their way when defensive end Shaq Barrett forced a fumble and recovered it at the Bucs 35. Six plays later, Fournette scored on a 4-yard TD run.

Antoine Winfield Jr. then intercepted a deep pass intended for Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr., which led to a Ronald Jones 1-yard TD run to put the Bucs up 28-24 with 1:06 left in the third quarter.

After Bucs kicker Ryan Succop booted a short field goal, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scored a 4-yard TD run with 3:29 remaining in the contest.

The Bucs will visit Atlanta to take on the Falcons next week, while the Colts travel to Houston to take on the Texans in an AFC South matchup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.