Brett Favre's radio show on hiatus amid Mississippi welfare scandal developments

The consequences of Brett Favre’s alleged role in a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal has cost him a major radio show for the time being.

Favre’s show "The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray" on SiriusXM Radio was put on hold as the Hall of Fame quarterback faces a civil lawsuit from the state as officials look to recoup more than $20 million in misspent welfare money from the retired player and others, according to multiple reports.

The show usually airs on Tuesday and its last episode was Sept. 13, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

New court documented show Favre sought out millions of dollars for several sports facilities, including a volleyball facility and an indoor football practice facility, at the University of Southern Mississippi. His daughter played volleyball at the school.

According to a Friday court filing, Favre "continued to press" for the funds despite Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant saying it may be illegal.

Bryant had texted Favre that "Use of these funds [is] tightly controlled" and "Any improper use could result in violation of Federal Law. Auditors are currently reviewing the use of these funds," according to a court filing.

Despite Bryant laying down the law, the former Packers star was "not taking No for an answer" while giving the former governor a slight guilt trip.

"We obviously need your help big time and time is working against us," Favre wrote. "And we feel that your name is the perfect choice for this facility and we are not taking No for an answer! You are a Southern Miss Alumni, and folks need to know you are also a supporter of the University."

Bryant responded, "We are going to get there. This was a great meeting. But we have to follow the law. I am to[o] old for Federal Prison."

Favre asked the former governor to push current Gov. Tate Reeves, whom Favre had also spoken with himself. Then-president of the school Rodney Bennett had also told Bryant that he told Favre "not to do the things he's doing to seek funding from state agencies and the legislature."

Favre is among the defendants in the state's civil lawsuit over misspent welfare funds - at least $77 million were misspent or stolen, and it's the largest case of public fraud in the state's history. Six people were arrested in February 2020, and the person who secured the funding for Favre's project pleaded guilty.

John Davis, a former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state felony charges in a conspiracy to misspend money.

Bryant and Favre are not facing criminal charges. Favre has said through attorneys in the past that he did not know the origin of the funds.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and the Associated Press contributed to this report.