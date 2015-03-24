Rams make multiple moves to fill holes from injury-riddled loss to Chiefs

next Image 1 of 2

The St. Louis Rams elevated linebacker Korey Toomer and offensive lineman Brandon Washington to the active roster, among a flurry of moves in the wake of an injury-filled loss at Kansas City.

The Rams on Wednesday also were awaiting the arrival of safety Mark Barron, acquired from Tampa Bay.

Wide receiver Emory Blake, tight end Justice Cunningham and offensive linemen Travis Bond and Steven Baker were signed to the practice squad.

Offensive tackle Jake Long (knee) and wide receiver Brian Quick (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve.

Rookie quarterback Garrett Gilbert was released from the practice squad and the Panthers signed tackle Mike Remmers off St. Louis' practice squad.

Two other offensive linemen, center Scott Wells and guard Rodger Saffold, were injured in the Chiefs loss. Washington has been with the team much of the last two seasons and appeared in one game last year.

