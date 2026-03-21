IOC addresses execution of 19-year-old Iranian wrestler Saleh Mohammadi

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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has addressed the recent execution of 19-year-old wrestling star Saleh Mohammadi by the Iranian regime.

After multiple Olympians, including three gold medalists, condemned the execution to Fox News Digital, the IOC has now made a statement on the matter.

"Sadly, today’s world is divided and full of conflicts and tragedies. The IOC cares deeply about the situation of athletes all around the globe and is concerned every time it learns of individual cases of mistreatment. However, it is very difficult to comment on situations of individuals during a conflict or unrest in a country, without the IOC being able to verify the often contradicting information," the IOC said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

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"At this moment in time, we are particularly concerned about the situation of Iranian athletes impacted by the events unfolding in their country – as we are with all athletes who face conflict and tragedies elsewhere in the world. Unfortunately, these situations are more regularly brought to our attention due to the increasingly divided world in which we live."

The IOC reiterated that it does not have the power to dictate the decisions of a sovereign nation.

"The IOC, as a civil, non-governmental organization, has neither the remit nor the ability to change the laws or political system of a sovereign country. This is the legitimate role of governments and the respective intergovernmental organizations. The IOC is a sports organization whose remit and success is based on bringing the world together in peaceful competition. We have to be realistic about the IOC's ability to directly influence global and national affairs," the statement continued.

"At the same time, we will continue to work with our Olympic stakeholders to help where we can, often through quiet sports diplomacy. The IOC remains in touch with the Olympic community from Iran."

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Mohammadi was reportedly killed in a public hanging on Thursday, according to Iranian American human rights activists and dissidents.

Iran International reported that Iran’s regime hanged Mohammadi and two additional Iranian men, Mehdi Ghasemiand and Saeed Davoudi, "after being accused of killing two police officers during nationwide protests earlier this year," the judiciary-linked Mizan news agency reported.

Mohammadi previously told Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting that his dream was to be an Olympic champion.

President Donald Trump condemned the regime for the executions while speaking to reporters this week.

"These are thugs and animals and horrible people," Trump said of the regime. "I'm not surprised they executed three young people for protesting."

Mohammadi won a bronze medal in September 2024, for Iran’s national freestyle wrestling at the Saytiyev International Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Olympians to speak out against the execution included U.S. Gold medalists, wrestler Brandon Slay, swimmer Tyler Clary and bobsledder Kaillie Humphries.

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"My prayers are with Saleh Mohammadi’s family and all who are suffering. In the face of such oppression, I hold to the hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It is the only light that overcomes darkness and only truth that proclaims justice and mercy will one day prevail," Slay said.

Clary added, "President Trump has been clear-eyed about the nature of this regime and the need to stand up to it, and moments like this prove why that approach is necessary."

Fox News Digital's Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.