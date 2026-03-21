NBA champion Thunder to skip White House visit, citing 'timing' issue

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The reigning 2025 NBA champions won’t be making the traditional visit to the White House due to a timing issue.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are due to play the Washington Wizards on Saturday evening, but a team spokesperson said that despite talks with the White House, the team will not be celebrating with the president.

"We have been in touch with the White House, and we are appreciative and grateful for the communication we have had, but the timing just didn’t work out," the team said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

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It was not immediately clear whether a formal invitation had been extended to the team. Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for confirmation.

The White House has a long-standing tradition of welcoming championship teams to celebrate their achievements. On Friday, President Donald Trump invited the Navy Midshipmen following a historic season that culminated in winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

TRUMP SAYS US WOMEN'S HOCKEY TEAM WILL 'SOON' VISIT WHITE HOUSE AFTER DECLINING SOTU INVITATION

Teams have declined a White House visit in the past. The most notable instance was in 2017 when the Golden State Warriors had their invitation withdrawn by Trump after Stephen Curry and other players indicated they were not interested in visiting.

Trump recently invited the U.S. men’s ice hockey team to the White House and the State of the Union after their gold medal victory over Canada at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. The women’s team was also invited amid controversy regarding a quip the president made during a call with the men’s team.

The women’s team declined Trump’s invitation to the State of the Union, citing "previously scheduled academic and professional commitments."

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"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," USA Hockey said in a statement. "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate."