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Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA champion Thunder to skip White House visit, citing 'timing' issue

The Thunder say they were in contact with the White House regarding a visit

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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The reigning 2025 NBA champions won’t be making the traditional visit to the White House due to a timing issue. 

The Oklahoma City Thunder are due to play the Washington Wizards on Saturday evening, but a team spokesperson said that despite talks with the White House, the team will not be celebrating with the president. 

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) drives to the basket

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 13, 2025. (Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)

"We have been in touch with the White House, and we are appreciative and grateful for the communication we have had, but the timing just didn’t work out," the team said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. 

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It was not immediately clear whether a formal invitation had been extended to the team. Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for confirmation.

The White House has a long-standing tradition of welcoming championship teams to celebrate their achievements. On Friday, President Donald Trump invited the Navy Midshipmen following a historic season that culminated in winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

Trump holds up a helmet as he speaks during the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy presentation

President Donald Trump holds up a helmet as he speaks during the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy presentation with the Navy Midshipmen football team in the East Room of the White House in Washington, District of Columbia, on March 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

TRUMP SAYS US WOMEN'S HOCKEY TEAM WILL 'SOON' VISIT WHITE HOUSE AFTER DECLINING SOTU INVITATION

Teams have declined a White House visit in the past. The most notable instance was in 2017 when the Golden State Warriors had their invitation withdrawn by Trump after Stephen Curry and other players indicated they were not interested in visiting.

Trump recently invited the U.S. men’s ice hockey team to the White House and the State of the Union after their gold medal victory over Canada at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. The women’s team was also invited amid controversy regarding a quip the president made during a call with the men’s team. 

The women’s team declined Trump’s invitation to the State of the Union, citing "previously scheduled academic and professional commitments."

Jalen Williams holds the trophy

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as he celebrates with his team after they won the NBA basketball championship with a Game 7 victory against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

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"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," USA Hockey said in a statement. "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate."

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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