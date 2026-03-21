MLB umpire caught on hot mic begging pitch to 'please be a strike' after catcher issues ABS challenge

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Major League Baseball's Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS) had arguably its best moment on Saturday afternoon in spring training.

In a game between the Cleveland Guardians and San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale, Arizona, Robbie Ray was facing Sean Mooney, who was at the plate as the tying run in a 3-0 game and an 0-2 count with two outs in the top of the fourth.

Mooney took a low sinker that was called a ball by home plate umpire Bill Miller, but catcher Patrick Bailey challenged the call.

Only a batter, catcher or pitcher can challenge calls, and the challenge must be almost immediate. Each team gets two and retains correct challenges.

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Miller announced to the crowd that the Giants were challenging the call to get out of the inning, but he accidentally left his mic on, providing a hilarious misstep.

"Please be a strike," Miller said, before quickly realizing that everyone had just heard him. Bailey, too, had a pretty hysterical reaction.

Miller was actually rooting for his call to be wrong, but it was over 100 degrees in Scottsdale, so maybe Miller wanted to simply cool down.

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Miller did not get his wish. His call was correct by three-tenths of an inch. Two pitches later, Mooney struck out swinging, and everyone was able to cool down for a moment.

The ABS system was implemented in last year's spring training after years of experimentation in the minor leagues and Arizona Fall League, and it will finally be brought to the regular season this year.

The system provides some interesting nuances because the strike zones will be based on each batter's exact height, prompting many changes in several players' listed measurements.

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The Giants will host the New York Yankees on Wednesday, while all other 28 teams will open their seasons the next day.

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