Tigers top prospect goes viral for unfiltered reaction to Pirates' Seth Hernandez's 102 mph heater

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Detroit Tigers top prospect Max Clark had a very honest reaction after seeing a 102.4 mph fastball on the first pitch of the game.

Clark was the leadoff batter for the Tigers in their 8-7 loss to the Pirates in their Spring Breakout game and was up against top prospect Seth Hernandez. Hernandez’s first pitch was a 102.4 mph fastball above the zone, and it got Clark’s attention.

"What the f---," Clark could be seen saying after the pitch went by him.

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Clark, 21, ended up walking in the at-bat. Hernandez ended up inducing an inning-ending ground ball double play to conclude his lone inning of the game.

The game between the Tigers and Pirates was part of MLB’s Spring Breakout, which is an annual four-day event with exhibition games between the top prospects from all of MLB’s teams during spring training.

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Clark is the No. 2 overall prospect in the Tigers farm system, according to MLB.com. Last season at High-A and Double-A, Clark hit .271 with 14 home runs and 67 RBI, and could make his big league debut this season, where he will see a lot of high-octane heat like Hernandez’s.

Hernandez, 19, was drafted by the No. 6 overall pick by the Pirates in last year’s draft. Hernandez already has a legitimate four-pitch mix and will begin his season in rookie ball.

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The Pirates organization hopes that Hernandez, alongside top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler, will slot in behind National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes atop their rotation for years to come.

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