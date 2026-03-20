FDNY turns to March Madness to deliver warning on illegal hydrant parking in New York

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March Madness is in full swing.

No. 9 TCU pulled off one of this year’s first upsets, outlasting No. 8 Ohio State in the first round Thursday. The ninth seed taking down the eighth seed became an early theme in this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, with all four No. 9 seeds defeating their No. 8 opponents.

But as fans keep a close eye on the college basketball action, the New York City Fire Department shared a reminder about fire hydrant protocol and safety amid the excitement.

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"It's March Madness — and blocking shots is part of the game. But blocking a fire hydrant? That's never OK," the fire department wrote on X.

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The FDNY added that vehicles parked at fire hydrants can cause delays in critical moments.

"Parking on fire hydrants is ILLEGAL in New York City and can delay first responders when seconds matter most. Keep hydrants clear so FDNY members can quickly get water on a fire. Don't park on fire hydrants."

A campaign spotlighting another New York City department continues to strengthen ties to the sports world. The "Thank You, NYPD" movement is an ongoing effort to show appreciation for officers.

The campaign has encouraged residents to upload videos expressing appreciation for the department. St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino was among those who responded, thanking those he said have helped maintain a safe city environment.

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"I want to give a sincere thanks to the NYPD officers who do such an incredible job to keep our city safe," Pitino said Friday in a video posted to Madison Square Garden’s Instagram account. "Thank you so much."

Pitino’s show of gratitude came just hours before the Red Storm’s 79-53 win over Northern Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.

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