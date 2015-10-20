Rams' Laurinaitis remains unswayed by Browns' losing record

Linebacker James Laurinaitis expects a tough test from the Browns on Sunday. Jeff Curry USA TODAY Sports

When the Cleveland Browns come to town Sunday, the St. Louis Rams won't be thinking a 2-4 squad is on the opposing sideline.

"I'm not a big fan of the whole 'on paper' thing," Rams middle linebacker James Laurinaitis told the team's official website. "I've done the on-paper, light part of the schedule too many times in my career early here. I know any given Sunday, you can get a team's best."

That point was driven home this past weekend when the Browns took Peyton Manning and the undefeated Denver Broncos into overtime before losing 26-23. Cleveland won at Baltimore the previous week and has had three straight games decided by three points.

"They just fought in a division game on the road. I know how hard that is, to win a division game on the road," Laurinaitis said. "And I know the AFC North is no joke. So for them to go on the road and beat Baltimore there is really impressive."

The Rams are coming off their bye after falling at Green Bay 24-10 on Oct. 11, marking the third time in five games they have scored 10 points or fewer. St. Louis plays three of its next four games at home while facing only one opponent with a winning record over the next five weeks.

