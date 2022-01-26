Rams vs 49ers: NFC Championship preview, times and more

The NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers is set for Sunday with the winner heading to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

San Francisco will enter the game on a winning streak against Los Angeles. The 49ers have not lost to the Rams since the 2018 season. The team has won its last six games against the Rams and all of it will be on the line with a trip to the Super Bowl up for grabs.



The 49ers have been involved in some close games during this playoff run. San Francisco edged out the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round and narrowly defeated the Green Bay Packers on the road last weekend.

San Francisco will hope to be completely healthy for the game. Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams have been banged up over the last few weeks. The 49ers are going to need those players to even have a chance to win the game.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about preparing for a team like the Rams.

"You know each other so well. We hadn't played Dallas for a while, so it takes a little longer to get a feel for the tape and whatever you watch, eventually when you get through the week, you're going to feel different because you soak a team in more and you can't do that in one or two days. It takes all week," he said.

"But when you're going against a team, like us going against the Rams or them versus us, there's not much to soak in. We knew what the tape was going to look like before we turned it on. And they are the exact same way, so when you have something like that, I think it makes for a little bit more fun of a football game, because it's truly what it's about. It's just a football game and everyone's going to go out there and a lot is on the line. We're going to play as hard as we can. They're going to play as hard as they can, and we are going to see who makes the most plays and who makes the least mistakes."

The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals and scraped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final seconds to get to this point. Los Angeles dropped both games to the 49ers this season, but it was a bit closer the second time around.

In Week 18, Robbie Gould kicked a 24-yard field for the win in overtime to help get the 49ers into the playoffs. This time, Los Angeles looks good on offense and defense but closing the game out will have to be worked on.

Rams coach Sean McVay said San Francisco was playing its best football right now.

"I think as the season goes, they're playing their best ball right now. They've done a great job. There's always little things that you look at in each of these games, and you say, ‘OK, what's the formula? What's the recipe for success?’ And in a lot of instances, it's not necessarily rocket science, it's being able to execute, stay efficient on early downs, take care of the football, take it away defensively and get it back for the offense, being able to convert on third downs and in the red area," he said. "These guys are a great football team. I think they're playing really well. You certainly look at those things, but you also understand that they’re peaking at the right time and they're playing really good football – which has been illustrated the last handful of weeks."

Luckily, the winner of the game won’t have to travel too far. SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, is the host of Super Bowl LVI. Sunday’s game is the first time a conference championship has been held in the same stadium the Super Bowl will be played in. Should the Rams win, they will be the second team in history to play in the game and be the host team.

NFC Championship Info

Date: Jan. 30

Time (ET): 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Location: Inglewood, Calif.