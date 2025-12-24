Raiders star does not 'give a s---' about potentially landing the top draft pick amid rough season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants play a high-stakes game on Sunday.

Both teams are 2-13, but the matchup has major implications for how the top of the 2026 NFL Draft will shake out. Whichever team loses will have a greatly increased chance of securing the top pick in the NFL Draft.

However, Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby couldn't care less about losing and getting the pick.

"Yeah, I don’t give a s--- about the pick, to be honest. I don’t play for that. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world," Crosby told reporters on Tuesday.

"That’s what I focus on every day, and being a great leader, and being an influence, and being that guy on a consistent basis for my team. The front office, the coaches, they do that. But that’s got nothing to do with me. I’ve learned that lesson in the past, you can’t control everything. That’s not my job description, my job is to be the best in the world at what I do."

The Raiders, if they were to lose to the Giants on Sunday, would find themselves in possession of the No. 1 overall pick. The team brought in Geno Smith in the offseason, but the veteran quarterback has underwhelmed.

Smith has started 14 games, and the team is 2-12 in his starts. The 35-year-old has completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,849 yards with 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

His 15 interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was recently benched.

The No. 1 overall pick would give the Raiders a chance to select the top quarterback in the class, as Smith doesn’t appear to be the long-term answer.

The Giants, on the other hand, appear to have their franchise quarterback in rookie Jaxson Dart. The 22-year-old has flashed solid playmaking ability despite working with a limited supporting cast, as both superstar Malik Nabers and promising running back Cam Skattebo have been on injured reserve.

In 12 games (10 starts), Dart has completed 62.1% of his passes for 1,835 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 407 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Giants and Raiders play at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

