Raiders newcomer arrested in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week on suspicion of DUI: reports

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested on the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving while under the influence, according to multiple reports.

Robinson, who was only elevated to the active roster during the Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested just before 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, KTNV reported.

The 24-year-old was charged with suspicion of a DUI, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robinson last night," the team said in a statement to the outlet. "The club is in the process of gathering more information."

Details surrounding Robinson’s arrest were not immediately known. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for information at the time of publication.

A product of Florida State, he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He briefly spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles before being waived in August. Injuries kept him sidelined from both teams.

Robinson signed with the Raiders practice squad days later. He was activated in late November against the Chiefs, playing in his first NFL game. He recorded one tackle and played in the three snaps that game.