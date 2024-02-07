Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders newcomer arrested in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week on suspicion of DUI: reports

The Raiders announced in December that Janarius Robinson was signed to the active roster

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested on the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving while under the influence, according to multiple reports. 

Robinson, who was only elevated to the active roster during the Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested just before 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, KTNV reported. 

Janarius Robinson looks on during the national anthem

Janarius Robinson, #97 of the Las Vegas Raiders, looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 14, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old was charged with suspicion of a DUI, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. 

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robinson last night," the team said in a statement to the outlet. "The club is in the process of gathering more information."

Janarius Robinson rushes the passer

Janarius Robinson, #97 of the Las Vegas Raiders, rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 14, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Details surrounding Robinson’s arrest were not immediately known. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for information at the time of publication. 

A product of Florida State, he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He briefly spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles before being waived in August. Injuries kept him sidelined from both teams. 

Janarius Robinson against the Chiefs

Defensive end Janarius Robinson, #97 of the Las Vegas Raiders, prepares for the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 26, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Robinson signed with the Raiders practice squad days later. He was activated in late November against the Chiefs, playing in his first NFL game. He recorded one tackle and played in the three snaps that game. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.