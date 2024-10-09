Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders make quarterback change as Davante Adams rumors heat up

Aidan O'Connell will be back under center

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 9 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

As the sky seems to continue to fall in Las Vegas, the Raiders are making a move at quarterback.

Despite signing Gardner Minshew in the offseason, the Raiders are putting him on the bench and are going back to Aidan O'Connell.

Antonio Pierce made the decision to bench Minshew after a rough last few weeks – he has completed 70.7% of his passes in the early going, but he hasn't thrown for more than 215 yards in any of his last three outings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aidan O'Connell checks at the line

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell of the Raiders stands behind center against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Minshew has thrown just four touchdowns against five interceptions.

The quarterback play has seemingly been a reason why star wide receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade.

Adams has missed the last two games and is on track to miss a third. Ironically, that injury popped up right as the rumor mill began to swirl.

However, Pierce told reporters on Wednesday that Adams is a Raider and will be treated like one as long as he is in the building.

Davante Adams sideline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams walks the sideline before the Cleveland Browns game at Allegiant Stadium. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

TROY AIKMAN SAYS HE HEARD TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ARE ENGAGED: 'I MIGHT HAVE BROKE THE STORY'

"He's still a Raider. He's never not been a Raider. When he's healthy and he can play, we'll play him. He's just not healthy right now," Pierce said. "He's getting closer, he's working every day to get that hamstring right and in the right headspace mentally. We talked recently, had a good conversation, and he's ready to play football."

O'Connell has played in two games this year, replacing Minshew late. In his rookie season last year, he took over for Jimmy Garoppolo and went 5-5 as a starter – he completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Aidan O'Connell throws football

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell of the Raiders passes against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams has been linked to several teams, but most notably the Jets and Saints, who are quarterbacked by his former teammates Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, respectively.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.