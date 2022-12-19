Raiders' last-minute touchdown before Patriots' disastrous end draws ire toward officiating

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New England Patriots in a highly unusual fashion, and while the Chandler Jones touchdown off the botched last-second play might be the talking point starting the week, another controversial play occurred that helped tie the game initially.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr led the Raiders on a nine-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole. The wide receiver somehow managed to maintain possession on the catch but whether his feet were in bounds was the question everyone else had.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It looked like Cole had one of his feet on the white part of the sideline. Replay held up the call of a touchdown and the game was tied.

However, NFL fans did not seem too happy about it.

The NFL defended the touchdown call.

PATRIOTS' DEBACLE LEADS TO RAIDERS WIN AND NFL FANS ARE LEFT STUNNED: 'I CAN'T STOP LAUGHING'

Mike Reiss, the Pro Football Writers of America pool reporter, asked NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson about whether Cole’s foot was visibly on the white sideline.

"We looked at every available angle and it was not clear and obvious that the foot was on the white," Anderson explained. "It was very tight, very close. There was no shot that we could see – we even enhanced and blew up the views that we had. There was nothing that was clear and obvious that his foot was touching the white."

Anderson said there was no "down the sideline angle."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Probably the best view was what we term a ‘high end zone’ view," Anderson said. "TV gave us the most enhanced view that they had as well. We blew it up and I believe TV blew it up and there was nothing that was clear and obvious either way. Had the ruling on the field been incomplete, we would not have been able to change that either."