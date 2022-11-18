Raiders' Josh McDaniels on owner's vote of confidence: 'I appreciate Mark's support'

Josh McDaniels is getting his second opportunity as an NFL head coach, but his tenure in Las Vegas has gotten off to a rather turbulent start.

The good news for McDaniels is that Raiders owner Mark Davis appears to have no desire to remove the team's first-year coach.

Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this week that from his position, McDaniels is "doing a fantastic job."

Despite the fact that the team has lost seven of its first nine games, McDaniels believes he can turn things around in due time.

"We want to win every time we step on the field. That's what we're trying to do. But I do have some understanding of the type of patience we may need in order to ultimately get to where we're trying to go."

McDaniels also said he was thankful to have Davis' support.

"I appreciate Mark's support -- I've always appreciated it," McDaniels said Wednesday. "I've said that a number of times. We're all here because of him, and we all want to do right by him. I think that we knew when we came here that this is a longer-term view of, how do we get this thing to repeat? And that hasn't happened here in a little while."

Before joining the Raiders organization, McDaniels was a longtime member of the New England Patriots coaching staff. He won three Super Bowls during his second stint as New England's offensive coordinator.

Davis also hired David Ziegler from the Patriots and named him as Las Vegas' general manager. Davis does not willing to change course in the front office or with his coaching staff in the first year.

Although McDaniels was a part of a highly successful franchise in New England for several years, he made it clear he had come to Las Vegas to try and create a model of success that uniquely fits the Raiders.

"We're going to try to do it the best way for us, here. We're not trying to copy everything that Dave and I have been a part of," McDaniels said. "We're trying to do some of it, but also taking a lot of input from other people and figure out what works best for us."

The Raiders acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade over the offseason, signed him to a massive contract extension and added Chandler Jones to the roster.

When considering the facts that veteran quarterback Derek Carr was still on the team and that McDaniels joined the franchise with a reputation of being one of the better offensive minds in the league, it becomes clear that the organization entered this season with high expectations.

The Raiders have managed to lose every one-score game they have played in this season. The team currently sits at 2-7.

Still, Davis isn't considering moving on from McDaniels, even during the team's ongoing struggles.

"Rome was not built in a day," Davis proclaimed earlier this week.

The Raiders' next game is scheduled for Nov. 20 against their AFC West division rival Broncos.