Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Texans' Deshaun Watson: 'You're a miserable human being if you don't like' him

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden delivered high praise for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of their matchup Sunday.

Gruden addressed Watson’s play during a conference call with reporters. The Raiders are entering the game with a 3-3 record, while the Texans are 4-3. Gruden understands what the team is up against.

“Everybody that meets Watson likes Watson,” Gruden said, according to Sports Illustrated. “I get accused of liking everybody, you know that, but if you don't like Deshaun Watson, you don't like anybody. You're a miserable human being if you don't like this kid. The room lights up when he walks in. He's charismatic. You love where he came from, you love how hard he's worked to get to where he is, and he's never lost his family and where he came from.

“He's just a great, great person and unfortunately for us, he's really turned into an all-around superstar quarterback.”

Watson is in his third season with Houston and has led the Texans to key wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons. Each of their three losses was by seven points or less.

The Clemson product has thrown for 1,952 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.