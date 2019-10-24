Odell Beckham Jr. gushes over Tom Brady ahead of Cleveland Browns' matchup with New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. addressed reporters Tuesday as he and his teammates prepare to play the team for whom he always dreamed of playing.

Beckham said when his name swirled in trade rumors involving the New England Patriots he was ready to head to Foxborough as fast as possible, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S UNSURE OF FUTURE AS THEORY ARISES ABOUT HIS POSSIBLE PATRIOTS DEPARTURE

“Two, three years ago there was a whole speculation and all that was going on and I was willing and ready to go over there at any point in time,” Beckham said. “That was always a dream of mine, to play for Tom Brady — Tom Brady and [Bill] Belichick.”

Beckham also gave Tom Brady major praise, calling him the greatest quarterback of all time.

“Yeah, you know like I say, Tom Brady is the GOAT,” Beckham said. “I know we’ve done some goat cloning, and I think there’s something going on. He’s not human that he’s playing the way he’s still playing. He’s mentally prepared every single game, decisive decisions. He knows how to manage a game. He plays offense and defense with the way that he plays.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES' FLETCHER COX GRABS SHOTGUN TO DEFEND HOME FROM GIRLFRIEND'S EX: REPORT

“He’s very smart. He’s the best to ever do it. I don’t think anybody can really argue it. He’s just the greatest, and I definitely want some of the water that he’s drinking. Hopefully ... that’s what everyone ... I know for me as well, we all are inspired to be like.”

Beckham said he’s been a big fan of Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots for quite some time.

“They have a system,” he said. “Unfortunately, it reminds me of Alabama in a sense that they have a system. They have fast linebackers coming off the edge, good corners and they just play as a team.”

He added: “Ever since I could remember, I’ve been watching Tom Brady. He’s one of my biggest idols. Someone I look up to who has inspired me throughout my life. And it’s just been this way for as long as I can remember ... It’s been the team that everybody has their eyes on because they’re the best and Belichick has just done a phenomenal job over there in running it and getting the team exactly how he wants them, so you’re going to have to bring your A-plus game. … You can’t beat them by making mistakes. They don’t make many mistakes. They have few penalties. They play perfect.”

While Beckham praised Brady, he won’t have him throwing footballs around for the Browns come Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former New York Giants receiver is still trying to find common ground with second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. Through six games, Beckham has 29 receptions on 54 targets for 436 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland is 2-4 this season.