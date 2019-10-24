Patrick Mahomes possibly playing Sunday days after suffering dislocated kneecap

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is creating some buzz before the team’s big game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated kneecap in a win over the Denver Broncos last week, returned to practice Wednesday just six days after the injury and sparked speculation that he might be looking to play. Matt Moore is the team’s backup and is expected to get most of the practice reps.

“We're just going to see how he does and evaluate him from there,” Andy Reid said of Mahomes, according to ESPN.

Mahomes was fourth in the throwing line during practice, ESPN reported. He was reportedly wearing sweatpants and tossed the football behind Moore, Kyle Shurmur and Chad Henne.

Reid told reporters he wasn’t really surprised Mahomes made a quick return to the practice field.

“It was the best possible result, and I just kind of program in the way he rolls,” Reid said. “[Athletic trainer Rick Burkholder] does a good job of managing those [injured] guys so they're not doing too much or not enough. ... I trust them to do their job.

“After it happened, [Mahomes] thought he could go back in. That's how he's wired. He's wired a little different that way. ... He attacks everything. That's how he goes about it. He's been full steam ahead.”

Mahomes was expected to miss at least three weeks with the injury, but him returning to practice sparked some buzz that he could potentially play against the Packers.

Fox Sports’ Cris Carter said Thursday on “First Things First” that he would be shocked if Mahomes isn’t playing.

His status remains unclear.