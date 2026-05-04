Raiders' Fernando Mendoza faces criticism from college football coach over NFL readiness

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Fernando Mendoza sky-rocketed to the top of every NFL pundit’s draft board during the course of the 2025 college football season as the Indiana Hoosiers standout won the Heisman Trophy and led the school to a national championship.

Mendoza’s status stayed clean as the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. He will be tasked with returning the franchise back to glory under head coach Klint Kubiak and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is set to serve as Mendoza’s mentor.

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A detractor came out of the woodwork on Monday as an anonymous ACC coach told ESPN that he didn’t believe Mendoza had the "NFL traits." The coach competed against Mendoza when the quarterback was tossing the pigskin around for the Cal Golden Bears.

"He's a good decision-maker, but I don't think he's got the NFL traits," the coach told ESPN. "They're all back-shoulder (throws). That's not working in the NFL. His receivers made plays to make him look better than he is. In the NFL, those throws are getting picked off."

FERNANDO MENDOZA, THE NO 1 PICK OF NFL DRAFT TO THE RAIDERS, TASKED WITH RETURNING A LEGACY FRANCHISE TO GLORY

Mendoza showed grit and determination with some of the throws he made at Indiana. One that comes to mind is the game-winning touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. against Penn State.

Cooper made the catch and an incredible toe-tap for the touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game, which kept Indiana’s dream season alive.

Raiders general manager John Spytek said last month he nixed any talk of trading the No. 1 pick because he was sure Mendoza would be their guy.

"I think any coach is excited to work with a big, athletic, talented thrower that is extremely smart and a very driven worker, and that’s been our experience with Fernando," Spytek said. "That’s a great starting spot for any quarterback."

It’s the heart that Mendoza showed throughout the season, including in the national title game against the Miami Hurricanes, that made him an attractive prospect for NFL teams.

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He had 3,535 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes in his lone season at Indiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.