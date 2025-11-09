Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr sends college football fans into frenzy with incredible TD catch vs Penn State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers escaped Penn State with a 27-24 victory on Saturday thanks to a strike from Fernando Mendoza to Omar Cooper Jr. in the closing seconds of the game.

Cooper made the catch and an incredible toe-tap for the touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game. The dream season that the Hoosiers were putting together stayed alive as Indiana moved to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 against Big Ten Conference opponents.

The touchdown pass drew excitement from college football fans on social media.

"It was the most improbable victory I have ever been a part of," Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. "And there couldn’t have been a better place to make it happen."

Penn State came back from down 13 points in the third quarter and was a few first downs away from pulling off an improbable upset. Penn State took a 24-20 lead on a touchdown catch from Nicholas Singleton.

The Hoosiers quieted the 107,000 strong crowd in State College, Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions owned a 25-2 record in head-to-head battles. Penn State had won all the previous matchups that took place on their home field.

"It’s just a rocking crowd, when you hear that silence when you get hit when you throw, then you know it’s a completion," Mendoza said.

Mendoza was 19-of-30 with 218 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also had a rushing touchdown. Roman Hemby led Indiana in rushing with 55 yards on 12 carries. Kaelon Black also had a touchdown.

Charlie Becker led the Hoosiers with seven catches for 118 yards. Cooper had six catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

The downtrodden Nittany Lions fell to 3-6 on the year and 0-6 against Big Ten opponents.

Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer was 22-of-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Singleton led the team with 71 yards on 10 carries and two scores.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.