Raiders' Derek Carr says playing in Los Angeles against the Chargers is 'another home game'

Derek Carr is loving his team’s chances against the Chargers in Los Angeles this week.

The reason? The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback believes Raiders fans will make the trip to Los Angeles for Monday Night Football.

"Whether it was in Los Angeles at that soccer stadium or at Qualcomm in San Diego, it was another home game," Carr told reporters. "You always looked at it as another home game and that was no disrespect, it's just a fact."

Visiting teams have historically done well when playing against the Chargers at their home stadium.

When Los Angeles hosted Dallas in Week 2, Cowboys fans filled SoFi Stadium, which helped inspire a road win.

Carr, who has played in the AFC West his entire career, has the Raiders off to a 3-0 start with wins over the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

Last week, Carr completed 26 of 43 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 overtime victory over Miami. Running back Peyton Barber rushed 23 times for 111 yards and one score.