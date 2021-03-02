Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders cut 3 players who opted out last season over COVID-19 concerns

They were the only players on team to opt out of season

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three players from the Las Vegas Raiders who chose to opt out of last season because of COVID-19 concerns were cut by the team Monday.

Linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga were waived, and defensive back D.J. Killings was released, the Raiders announced in a short statement on Twitter. 

RAIDERS’ JON GRUDEN MAY HAVE VIOLATED NFL TAMPERING POLICY WITH RICHARD SHERMAN PITCH

They were the only players on the team to opt out of the season.

Eligwe, 26, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, where he played 14 games. He was waived before the start of the 2018 season and then signed with the New York Giants, where he played 10 games before being waived again in 2019. Eligwe was briefly signed to the New York Jets practice squad before joining the Raiders in December 2019. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Valoaga signed with the Detriot Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played in nine games but was waived before the start of the 2018 season. He played four games with the San Francisco 49ers before being claimed off waivers by the Raiders in December 2019. 

Killings, 25, also an undrafted free agent, spent time on the practice squads of several teams before signing with the Raiders in May 2019. He spent his first season on the injury reserve list and has yet to appear in an NFL game.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday’s roster moves help the Raiders clear up some much-needed cap space. According to OverTheCap.com, Las Vegas is around $7.195 million over the salary cap.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.