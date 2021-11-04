Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia: 'We love Henry Ruggs and want him to know that'

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia offered his thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in the Henry Ruggs crash that left the NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend seriously injured and another woman dead.

Bisaccia said he wanted to let Ruggs know that "we love" him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected, especially the victim’s family. That being said, we love Henry Ruggs and want him to know that. It’s a terrible lapse in judgment of the most horrific kind, it’s something that he will have to live with the rest of his life. The gravity of the situation is not lost on anyone here and we understand and respect the loss of life," he told reporters Wednesday.

Bisaccia said he didn’t know how to perfectly articulate the emotions in the locker room after the team learned about the Ruggs crash.

RAIDERS' DEREK CARR TALKS HENRY RUGGS CRASH: 'WISH I COULD’VE DONE SOMETHING'

"To be perfectly frank, I don’t really know if I can put into words the emotional feelings that certainly I went through and certainly I can’t speak for our players or our coaches, or our owner or our organization. I just know that for me as a parent and a person that cares about young people and that deals with young people every day, I really don’t know if I can quantify what the emotions are," he said.

"So, with that being said I think late last night or late yesterday afternoon as time went on and the organization gained more information. … I think you read our first statement, but I think we all gained more information. Certainly, as Mark [Davis] gained more information, I think our official team met upstairs and I think we came to the conclusion and owner Mark thought it was best for the organization to do that at that particular time. I think there is two separate entities, there is Henry Ruggs the football player, which is no longer a part of the Raiders, and then Henry Ruggs the person, who is certainly going through what he is going through and is going to have the pay the consequences for the actions."

Las Vegas released Ruggs on Tuesday after details started to come out about the deadly incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ruggs, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday, facing two felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. Prosecutors said the NFL player was driving at around 156 mph seconds before crashing into Tina Tintor’s 2013 Toyota RAV4 just before 4 a.m.