Raiders facing backlash for 'I can breathe' tweet after Derek Chauvin found guilty in George Floyd's death

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a panel of jurors announced on Tuesday.

The decision inspired athletes across the country to voice their opinions in response to the news after months of protesting and calls for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to make an attempt to bring enlightenment to the situation after the news of the verdict was announced, but the franchise immediately faced backlash from users on social media after using a poor choice.

"I can breathe," the Raiders tweeted out with Tuesday’s date.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin held his knee against his upper body for nine minutes and 29 seconds, as a handcuffed Floyd repeatedly said that he could not breathe. So, the Raiders using "I can breathe" turned out to be a complete failure.

Here were some of the reactions to the infamous tweet.

Other athletes and professional sports organizations voiced their thoughts on the situation, including the NFL.

"Today’s outcome in the Derek Chauvin trail in Minneapolis does not undo the loss of life. Mr. George Floyd should be here with us today," the NFL said in a statement. "Our hearts remain with the Floyd family, and we understand the pain, anger, and frustration does not go away even when justice is delivered.

"Importantly, even as we identify reasons for hope, we must continue to help move our society toward a more equal and just tomorrow. We are proud to partner with NFL players and clubs and remain committed to do the important work needed to make positive change in our society."

Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. With Americans on edge as they awaited the verdict, the jury announced that it has found him guilty across the board.

His bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back. Cheers and cars honking could be heard outside the Hennepin County Courthouse as the verdict was read.

Chauvin's sentencing is scheduled for eight weeks from now, the judge said. He could be sent to prison for decades.

