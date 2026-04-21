Raheem Sterling to Leave Feyenoord At Season's End; Contract Extension Ruled Out

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Raheem Sterling is set to leave Feyenoord at the end of the season after the Dutch giants reportedly ruled out a contract extension for the former Manchester City and Chelsea winger.

The 31-year-old arrived in Rotterdam with significant fanfare in February but has struggled to live up to sky-high expectations during a difficult short-term stint.

Rotterdam exit looms for winger

Feyenoord and Sterling will part ways when the current Eredivisie campaign concludes in May. The England international has failed to secure a regular starting berth in Rotterdam-South, accumulating only 333 minutes of league action since his high-profile arrival on a short-term contract.

According to the Algemeen Dagblad, the winger has accepted his peripheral role and remained professional in training, yet his underwhelming output has forced the club to abandon any plans for a longer stay.

Van Persie changes stance

While head coach Robin van Persie initially suggested that a contract extension could be discussed, the club's hierarchy has since ruled out that possibility.

Sterling showed a strong work ethic in training and a recent friendly against Excelsior, but his lack of top-level quality made a permanent deal impossible.

Reflecting on the finality of the winger's impending departure, the report from the AD stated: "At 1908 and also in the friendly against Excelsior, they subsequently saw an English celebrity who worked extremely hard. No, he didn't show much quality against Excelsior either, but Sterling is determined to give his all until he bids farewell as a Feyenoord player on May 17. And no, Van Persie said upon Sterling's arrival that a longer stay for the attacker might be open for discussion. That is – naturally – no longer the case."

Struggles for rhythm in Eredivisie

The 31-year-old found it difficult to find his rhythm after a period of inactivity in London, leading to a frustrating lack of impact on the pitch. Consequently, Sterling will likely feature a maximum of four more times for the club before his official farewell in mid-May.

Champions League race goes to the wire

Feyenoord face a demanding run-in against Groningen, Fortuna Sittard, AZ Alkmaar, and PEC Zwolle to secure a top-two finish in the Eredvisie.

While UEFA rankings fluctuate, the top two Eredivisie sides will still qualify directly for the 2026-27 Champions League league phase, with third place entering the qualifying rounds.

Van Persie’s second-placed side hold a slender one-point lead over NEC and two over FC Twente, leaving Sterling with very little time to reclaim his place and make a parting impact.