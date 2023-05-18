Racecar drivers involved in scary crash at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina on Sunday for its All-Star Race in what will be the first Cup Series event there since 1996.

First, the track hosted the CARS Tour Late Model Stock and Pro Late Model Series races on Wednesday, and two drivers were involved in a scary wreck on the front straightaway.

Nick Loden and Josh Lowder were battling for position in the Late Model race when the crash occurred. Lowder hit the wall at the top of the track right before entering Turn 1 when he came down and nailed Loden who was trying to scoot past the crash.

Loden got airborne briefly before his vehicle made a stop at the top of Turn 1. Lowder’s vehicle was completely destroyed with most of his right side hanging off, exposing the interior of the car. Pictures later showed Lowder’s car completely smashed.

Loden’s team said in a Facebook post he and the other drivers were OK.

Augie Grill would capture the win after the dust cleared. Corey Heim finished in second place with Connor Zilisch finishing behind him. Grill told Speedway Digest he was "lucky" the mistakes he made during the race did not come back to haunt him too much, and he was able to hold off Heim.

Bubba Pollard and Brendan Queen would also win their races later in the night. Current and former NASCAR stars were seen driving in those races, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick.