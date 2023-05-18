Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Racing
Published

Racecar drivers involved in scary crash at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The races were a part of an appetizer before NASCAR's All-Star Race on Sunday night

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NASCAR will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina on Sunday for its All-Star Race in what will be the first Cup Series event there since 1996.

First, the track hosted the CARS Tour Late Model Stock and Pro Late Model Series races on Wednesday, and two drivers were involved in a scary wreck on the front straightaway.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans at North Wilkesboro

Fans look on prior to the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Nick Loden and Josh Lowder were battling for position in the Late Model race when the crash occurred. Lowder hit the wall at the top of the track right before entering Turn 1 when he came down and nailed Loden who was trying to scoot past the crash.

Loden got airborne briefly before his vehicle made a stop at the top of Turn 1. Lowder’s vehicle was completely destroyed with most of his right side hanging off, exposing the interior of the car. Pictures later showed Lowder’s car completely smashed.

North Wilkesboro sign

A rusted North Wilkesboro Speedway logo sits on the outer wall of the start/finish line during the Cars Tour LMSC 125 on Aug 31, 2022, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WILLIAM BYRON DRIVES AROUND ROSS CHASTAIN-KYLE LARSON CRASH TO WIN AT DARLINGTON

Loden’s team said in a Facebook post he and the other drivers were OK.

Augie Grill would capture the win after the dust cleared. Corey Heim finished in second place with Connor Zilisch finishing behind him. Grill told Speedway Digest he was "lucky" the mistakes he made during the race did not come back to haunt him too much, and he was able to hold off Heim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dale Jr races a Late Model vehicle

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #3 Sun Drop Chevrolet, races during the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17, 2023 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bubba Pollard and Brendan Queen would also win their races later in the night. Current and former NASCAR stars were seen driving in those races, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.