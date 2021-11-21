Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball
Published

Purdue beats Villanova 80-74 to win Tip-Off tournament

Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson each added 12 points for the Boilermakers (5-0)

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Zach Edey scored 21 points and No. 6 Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 on Sunday and win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson each added 12 points for the Boilermakers (5-0), who dominated underneath, outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint and outrebounding them 38-26.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Justin Moore had 19 points, Caleb Daniels added 17 and Collin Gillespie had 14 for Villanova (3-2).

The Wildcats led 33-31 at halftime, scored the first five points in the second half and were up 57-46 after a 3-pointer by Daniels.

But Purdue outscored the Wildcats 34-17 over the last nine minutes.

A dunk by Edey after an apparent missed travel call on Sasha Stefanovic tied the score at 62, and a fast-break layup from Furst gave the Boilermakers the lead at 64-62 with four minutes left, their first lead in the second half.

A slam and free throw by Edey with just under a minute to play extended the lead to 75-65, and the Boilermakers held on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers shot 52.7% after putting up a season-best 55.7% in the first round of the tournament against North Carolina. Purdue has shot at least 50% in every game this season. ... This was the first time this season Purdue has failed to reach 90 points.

Villanova: This was the third time in five games the Wildcats have played a Top 25 team. "I hope it helps us in our league play when we get there," coach Jay Wright said. "Number one, our league is really good. Number two, a lot of times we start conference play and we’re not really sure what we are yet. We have an idea, I think this year, playing these teams, these coaches."

UP NEXT

Purdue: The Boilermakers head home to host Omaha on Friday.

Villanova: The Wildcats are off until Nov. 28 when they play local rival La Salle at Philadelphia's Palestra.