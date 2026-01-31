Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Los Angeles Rams

Rams star Puka Nacua makes play for Sydney Sweeney with clever social media post

Nacua suggested that he is Sweeney's type of man

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Matthew Stafford & Puka Nacua connect for 34-yard TD, shrinking Rams' deficit vs. Seahawks | NFL Highlights Video

Matthew Stafford & Puka Nacua connect for 34-yard TD, shrinking Rams' deficit vs. Seahawks | NFL Highlights

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua connected for a 34-yard touchdown to shrink the Los Angeles Rams' deficit vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua is known for making plays on the field, but the All-Pro wide receiver's latest play came off the field.

Sydney Sweeney talked about what her type would be in a man in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan and Nacua took to social media to let the mega star know that he fits the description well. 

"Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family," Sweeney said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Puka Nacua and Sydney Sweeney

(Left) Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Right) Sydney Sweeney attends the Variety and Golden Globes Pre-Golden Globes Party, presented by Morgan Stanley, at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 9, 2026. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images;Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Nacua saw Sweeney’s comments on social media and retweeted it with a simple message.

"Love skydiving," Nacua posted on X.

The 24-year-old is fresh off the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. However, Nacua shined in the loss, as he caught nine passes for 165 yards and one touchdown.

GIANTS CO-OWNER STEVE TISCH RESPONDS AFTER EMAILS BETWEEN HIM AND JEFFREY EPSTEIN INCLUDED IN LATEST DOJ DROP

Puka Nacua looks on during a game

Puka Nacua (12) of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Nov. 30, 2025. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Nacua, who was drafted in the fifth round out of BYU in the 2023 NFL Draft, has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In 16 games, Nacua caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the NFL with 129 receptions and 80 first downs.

Nacua and Hallie Aiono were in a long-term relationship before a highly public breakup. Aiono later became pregnant and underwent paternity testing to determine whether Nacua was the father of her son, Kingston.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends the Variety and Golden Globes Pre-Golden Globes Party, presented by Morgan Stanley, at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 9, 2026. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

She filed court documents in June to determine the parental relationship, after testing confirmed Nacua was the father.

Sweeney and her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March 2025. She has been seen with Scooter Braun since the breakup.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue