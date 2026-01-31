Rams star Puka Nacua makes play for Sydney Sweeney with clever social media post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua is known for making plays on the field, but the All-Pro wide receiver's latest play came off the field.

Sydney Sweeney talked about what her type would be in a man in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan and Nacua took to social media to let the mega star know that he fits the description well.

"Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family," Sweeney said.

Nacua saw Sweeney’s comments on social media and retweeted it with a simple message.

"Love skydiving," Nacua posted on X.

The 24-year-old is fresh off the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. However, Nacua shined in the loss, as he caught nine passes for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Nacua, who was drafted in the fifth round out of BYU in the 2023 NFL Draft, has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In 16 games, Nacua caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the NFL with 129 receptions and 80 first downs.

Nacua and Hallie Aiono were in a long-term relationship before a highly public breakup. Aiono later became pregnant and underwent paternity testing to determine whether Nacua was the father of her son, Kingston.

She filed court documents in June to determine the parental relationship, after testing confirmed Nacua was the father.

Sweeney and her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March 2025. She has been seen with Scooter Braun since the breakup.

