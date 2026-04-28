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NCAA

Proposal for historic NCAA tournament expansion reaches final stages: report

The First Four in Dayton would expand to 24 teams playing 12 games at two sites, one expected to remain in Dayton

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Rick Pitino on March Madness expansion, St. John’s, Hall of Fame | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Rick Pitino on March Madness expansion, St. John’s, Hall of Fame | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

St. John’s HC Rick Pitino joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the potential expansion of March Madness, coaching St. John’s and being in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

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Michigan’s men’s basketball team secured its first national title in more than 30 years earlier this month. One day earlier, UCLA’s women’s team claimed its first NCAA Tournament crown.

Michigan and UCLA powered through a 64-team bracket to hoist their respective championship trophies, but an expanded bracket could make repeat runs more difficult next season. ESPN reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the NCAA is moving forward with plans to expand both tournaments to 76 teams.

Expansion has been on the table for more than a year, but this latest step could pave the way for formal approval, with an announcement possible as soon as next month. The larger field could be in place before the 2026-27 season.

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March Madness Sweet 16 Elite Eight logo on basketball court floor at Chase Center

The Sweet 16/Elite Eight March Madness logo is displayed on the floor before the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Elite Eight game between Texas Tech and Florida at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on March 29, 2025. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Though several hurdles remain with NCAA committees before any changes can become official, a source told ESPN the remaining steps are merely "formalities."

Media rights deals remain unfinished, and signed contracts will likely be needed before the men’s and women’s basketball committees, oversight groups and other parties move forward. ESPN reported that NCAA officials have recently engaged in discussions with key media partners.

NCAA TOURNAMENT IS GOING TO EXPAND, UNFORTUNATELY. JUST WHAT WE NEED, MORE TEAMS

While the financial framework for expansion is still unclear, costs are expected to rise with more teams traveling and competing. A source told ESPN the plan could still ultimately produce profit and a "modest financial upside."

Game ball with March Madness logo on basketball court.

A game ball with the March Madness logo is shown during the first round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La., on March 22, 2025. (Beau Brune/NCAA Photos)

Expansion discussions appear to be fueled more by the push for at-large bids for power conferences than by financial considerations. Many leagues have added a considerable number of schools under the current agreement.

"Expanding the basketball tournaments would require approval from multiple NCAA committees, including the men’s and women’s basketball committees, and no final recommendations or decisions have been made at this time," an NCAA spokesperson told OutKick's Trey Wallace.

Currently, the First Four features eight teams across four games. Under expansion, that would grow to 12 games involving 24 teams, with the men’s tournament adding eight at-large bids.

NCAA basketball with ball in net during SEC women's tournament

The NCAA basketball goes through the net during the SEC women's college basketball tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on March 8, 2025. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire)

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Overall, the proposal would mean the First Four would see 24 of those 76 teams competing Tuesday and Wednesday. Eight teams that once would have been in the customary bracket would now face eight new at-large teams. The main 64-team bracket would still tip off Thursday with little change.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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