Pro wrestling legend says Taylor Swift played 3-hour private concert for family as wife was dying of cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett shared a sweet story about Taylor Swift’s interaction with his wife, Jill Gregory, as she was dying of breast cancer.

Jarrett explained in an interview with TMZ Sports that his family was going through an incredibly difficult time in 2006. Swift moved with her family to Hendersonville, Tennessee, when she was a little girl and had already made a name for herself when he knocked on the doors of some of the biggest labels in the music industry.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Swift gave his family a private concert they would never forget.

"It was Christmas of 2006. My first wife was really ill with breast cancer," he explained. "She passed away about five months after this. So, she was really ill and a friend of Taylor’s said, ‘Hey, why don’t you drop by.’ Obviously, like every little girl in America, my daughters were big Taylor fans. Her songs had just kind of broke but she was the hometown girl so she broke a lot quicker here in town than around the world.

TAYLOR SWIFT A 'MAYBE' FOR THIS YEAR'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW, NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL SAYS

"It was kind of an amazing experience. She came over and didn’t bring her guitar in. She actually ran back home that day because the girls wanted her to sing and play… Then, it was around Christmas time. It was on a weekend and kind of one thing led to another, Taylor went and got her guitar, and then some more people dropped by and by the end of the afternoon, Taylor played about three hours and it ended up probably 35 or 45 people at the end of it."

Swift recently got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce after a few years of dating. She’s been a main figure at Chiefs games since they got together.

The All Elite Wrestling star got a bit emotional reminiscing about the moment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We had known her beforehand and, again, in the community, but that was where, I think in a lot of ways, she kind of bonded with the family, specifically with the girls," he said.