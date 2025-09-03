Taylor Swift a 'maybe' for this year's Super Bowl halftime show, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift appears to be on the list of potential Super Bowl halftime performers.

The halftime show has been filled with A-list superstars of more recent generations in recent years, making Swift an ideal candidate.

Perhaps a wrinkle is her relationship with her new fiancé, Travis Kelce, considering he and his Kansas City Chiefs will be fighting for their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Well, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell all but confirmed that Swift has an open invite.

"We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time," he said on the "Today" show Wednesday.

Host Savannah Guthrie asked if Swift was "in the works," but Goodell would not budge.

"I can't tell you anything about that," he replied.

He did, however, clarify, "It’s a maybe."

MICAH PARSONS' AGENT REVEALS COWBOYS CONTRACT DETAILS AFTER TRADE, RECORD-BREAKING DEAL WITH PACKERS

"I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z. It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out," Goodell joked..

New Chiefs fans would not be the only people thrilled if Swift were to perform, though.

"I'm definitely a Swiftie. A few Swifties at home," Goodell admitted.

Kendrick Lamar performed at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this past February after Usher, Rihanna, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg (among others), and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined each of the previous four.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This season's Super Bowl will take place in San Francisco.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.