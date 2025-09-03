Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Taylor Swift a 'maybe' for this year's Super Bowl halftime show, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says

'She would be welcome at any time,' Goodell says

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Taylor Swift appears to be on the list of potential Super Bowl halftime performers.

The halftime show has been filled with A-list superstars of more recent generations in recent years, making Swift an ideal candidate.

Perhaps a wrinkle is her relationship with her new fiancé, Travis Kelce, considering he and his Kansas City Chiefs will be fighting for their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Taylor Swift in a blue and silver jumpsuit while performing on night 2 of her Eras Tour stop in London, in August 2024.

Taylor Swift performs onstage at Wembley Stadium. (TAS2024/Getty Images)

Well, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell all but confirmed that Swift has an open invite.

"We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time," he said on the "Today" show Wednesday.

Host Savannah Guthrie asked if Swift was "in the works," but Goodell would not budge.

"I can't tell you anything about that," he replied.

He did, however, clarify, "It’s a maybe."

Taylor Swift performing

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her "Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Jo Hale/Redferns)

"I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z. It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out," Goodell joked..

New Chiefs fans would not be the only people thrilled if Swift were to perform, though.

"I'm definitely a Swiftie. A few Swifties at home," Goodell admitted.

Kendrick Lamar performed at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this past February after Usher, Rihanna, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg (among others), and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined each of the previous four.

Kendrick Lamar performs

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.  (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

This season's Super Bowl will take place in San Francisco.

