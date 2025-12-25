Pro Bowl center's NFL future in jeopardy after sixth concussion of career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ryan Kelly’s career could be in jeopardy after he was placed on injured reserve for the third concussion he suffered this season.

Kelly, 32, managed to play eight games with the Minnesota Vikings this season, but the third concussion in 2025 marked the sixth of his career, possibly putting the rest of his time in the NFL in question, according to ESPN.

The center suffered the injury when he collided with New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in Week 16. Kelly was wearing a Guardian Cap for an extra layer of protection.

"Ryan Kelly more than likely will be out this week. He's doing well, where his symptoms and things are at. Obviously, disappointed that it happened," Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said. "And going back and taking a look at not only the play, but the sequences during the play, after play, if there was anything we could have avoided in there, but no, just part of the game. And Ryan knows that.

"So much respect for Ryan as a player, and the way he took the amount of time he did and was fighting to get back on the field and felt ready to go, and we were holding back a little bit beyond that. And then, when he returned to the field, the impact he's had on our offense over these last few games have been massive. So, we need Jurgs (Michael Jurgens) to step up and play a huge role for us. And I know Ryan's going to do everything he can to help Jurgs get ready to go."

O’Connell was noncommittal on whether Kelly would play against the Green Bay Packers.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Kelly with the No. 18 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games that year. He played nine years with the Colts and earned all of his Pro Bowl selections with the team.

The Vikings have suffered a major rash of injuries the entire season. Entering their game against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota was 7-8.