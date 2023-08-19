Expand / Collapse search
Women’s World Cup

Prince William 'sorry' for skipping England Lionesses Women's World Cup final match

England will take on Spain in the final on Sunday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Prince William did not travel to Australia to watch the England Lionesses compete in the FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a message with his daughter, Princess Charlotte, apologizing for not attending the match in person. He also took a few moments to wish the Lionesses best of luck in the final.

"Lionesses, want to wish you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person." Prince William said in the video as his daughter sat alongside him on a bench.

Prince William applauds during a soccer match

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge and President of the Football Association, applauds prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium on July 7, 2021, in London, England. (Visionhausl/Getty Images)

He also praised the team for inspiring people across the globe.

"But we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world," he continued. "So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."

The 8-year-old Princess Charlotte held a soccer ball and added an emphatic "Good luck, Lionesses!"

Lauren James dribbles

Lauren James of England (R) dribbles Halimatu Ayinde of Nigeria (L) during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 7, 2023. (James Whitehead/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

A BBC report from earlier in the week revealed that Prince William would remain in the United Kingdom to watch the World Cup final.

The report mentioned that the prince's climate change concerns impacted his decision to opt out of the taking the lengthy flight.

"It is understood he made the decision to avoid making long-distance flights for a very short stay in Australia," the BBC report stated. "The prince has made tackling climate change one of his priorities and is believed to be concerned about the impact of such a journey."

Prince William smiling on stage

William, Prince of Wales, speaks on stage inside Windsor Castle's grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. (LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Williams serves as the President of the Football Association, the game's governing body in England. He has pubically supported England's national women's team in their previous World Cup matches.

"What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses — on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup," he wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week following England's win over Australia's national women's team.

England plays Spain in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final on August 20 at 6 a.m. EST at Stadium Australia.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.