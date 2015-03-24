Predators waive Stalberg

Nashville, TN (SportsNetwork.com) - The Nashville Predators have waived forward Viktor Stalberg with the hopes he clears and can be assigned to the minors for conditioning purposes.

Stalberg has been sidelined since early November with a knee injury he sustained on a conditioning assignment with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. He had also missed the team's first three games of the season with an injury.

"A couple of injuries early in the season have prevented this from being the season Viktor trained all summer for," said Predators general manager David Poile on Thursday. "He has worked hard to return to the lineup. The best option for Viktor and the organization at this time is to place Viktor on waivers with the hope that he will clear, go to Milwaukee to play games and continue his efforts to be ready for NHL game action."

The NHL has a week-long roster freeze starting Friday at 11:59 p.m. CT and lasting until 12:01 a.m. CT on Dec. 28.

Stalberg has not registered a point in five games for the Predators this season.