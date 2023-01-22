Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Potential site of AFC Championship Game next weekend is site of riot this weekend

Should the Bills beat the Bengals, the AFC Championship will be played in Atlanta.

By Armando Salguero | OutKick
close
CNN guest condemns using 'violent' to describe Atlanta riots Video

CNN guest condemns using 'violent' to describe Atlanta riots

CNN guest David Peisner criticized use of the word 'violent' to describe the protests against the death of  26-year-old activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran on 'CNN Newsroom' Saturday.

The City of Atlanta, which may be hosting the AFC Championship game next weekend, on Saturday became the scene of a violent Antifa insurrection in which people threw bricks at buildings and set fire to police vehicles.

The NFL is planning to play its AFC title game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta next weekend if the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs both qualify for the game.

The Chiefs are already set to play in the AFC Championship Game after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 on Saturday. The Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday and would meet Kansas City in Atlanta if they beat the Bengals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Broken windows at a Wells Fargo branch are seen following a protest, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. 

Broken windows at a Wells Fargo branch are seen following a protest, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper.  (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

If the Bengals win, the AFC Championship Game would be in Kansas City.

The NFL announced Friday it has sold more than 50,000 tickets for the game should it be in downtown Atlanta.

That potentially means NFL fans from both towns would be in a city where only hours ago rioters took to the streets not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and faced off against police.

The NFL did not immediately respond to an email from OutKick requesting information on how it sees the events of Saturday and whether those potentially put the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta at any risk.

Burning cop cars in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, January 21.

Burning cop cars in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, January 21. (Billy Heath/Fox 5)

GIANTS LEGEND JOKES HE'S 'ABOUT TO PUT PADS ON' DURING EAGLES BLOWOUT

There have been protests and outcry from some people in Atlanta following the shooting death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran on Wednesday. Teran, 26, was killed by police after allegedly firing a gun at state troopers at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Hundreds of people marched in what at first seemed like a peaceful protest on Saturday.

But that march soon got out of hand, according to police.

"However, when that group arrived at the intersection of Ellis Street and Peachtree Street, a group inside that marching crowd decided to start committing illegal acts, including breaking windows and attacking police cruisers that were in the area," Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The chief said some of those individuals were actors who have participated in other protests in the past.

The Chief said the protesters turned into rioters when they began breaking windows and attacking police cruisers.

Police responded with what reports said was six arrests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police block downtown streets following a protest, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. 

Police block downtown streets following a protest, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta, in the wake of the death of an environmental activist killed after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper.  (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

"While the state continues to respect peaceful protest, acts of violence against person or property will not be tolerated. Those committing such unlawful acts will be arrested and prosecuted fully," Gov. Brian Kemp said Saturday.