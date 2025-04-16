Potential No. 1 pick Cam Ward names several Titans players as best in league

It sure sounds like Cam Ward knows which team is drafting him next week.

Ward has become the consensus No. 1 pick in most NFL mock drafts — including both of ours — with the big day coming in a week.

The Tennessee Titans own the top selection, and as the weeks have gone by, speculation is they are going to hold on to it and take Ward.

And it sounds like Ward is confirming that speculation.

While playing Fortnite on a livestream, he mentioned Titans running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears as the best in the league.

He also mentoned his top four receivers: Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks. Burks calls Nashville home.

Earlier in the offseason, it seemed like Tennessee was more than willing to deal the first selection considering the talent atop the board. Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, the projected No. 2 and 3 picks in our latest mock draft, could easily be No. 1 selections other years.

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT ISAIAH BOND SUES SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSER DAYS BEFORE EVENT

With Will Levis struggling in his two years with Tennessee and a new front office, it's starting to look like the Titans will go with a player who could become a franchise quarterback.

Ward broke the record for the most touchdown passes in a career in Division I history, surpassing Case Keenum's record in the Pop-Tart Bowl.

Ward led all of Division I with 39 touchdowns, and he finished as an All-American while finishing in fourth place in the Heisman Trophy voting.

