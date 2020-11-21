Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

Posey's 70-yard TD run highlights FAU's win over UMass

Associated Press
Freshman Javion Posey passed for 203 yards and rushed for a 70-yard touchdown to help Florida Atlantic beat Massachusetts 24-2 on Friday night in the first meeting between the schools.

FAU (5-1) scored the first 21 points before Tanner Davis blocked a punt, resulting in a safety for UMass late in the third quarter. BJ Emmons scored on a 1-yard run and Nick Tronti connected with Brandon Robinson for a 13-yard score. Vladimir Rivas capped the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.

Posey completed 13-of-27 passes and carried it 19 times for 90 yards in his second career start. Last week, he passed for two touchdowns and set a program record for rushing yards (182) in a game by a quarterback.

TJ Chase caught four passes for 79 yards for FAU. David Belvin III and Teja Young each made an interception.

Will Koch, Garrett Dzuro and Andrew Brito each threw a pass for UMass (0-3) — with Koch and Dzuro each throwing an interception.