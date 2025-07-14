Angel Reese notches 9th straight double-double as poor pass goes viral on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese notched her ninth consecutive double-double on Monday night against the Minnesota Lynx despite a lackadaisical effort in the second quarter with the team up eight points that went viral.

The play in question came with about a minute left in the first half. Reese tossed the ball up the court, but there was nobody around to receive it. Instead, Lynx guard Courtney Williams stole it away and dished it to Bridget Carleton for the 3-pointer.

Reese had five of the team’s 18 turnovers. Chicago gave up 47 points in the second half and lost the game, 91-78. The Lynx moved to 19-4 on the year and the Sky fell to 7-14.

The second-year player still managed to score 22 points to lead the team and grab 10 rebounds. The last game she failed to record a double-double was all the way back on June 21 against the Phoenix Mercury when she had nine points and two rebounds.

Since then, Reese has been on a statistical tear. She’s averaging 13.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season.

Reese is about to enter the second All-Star Game of her career this coming weekend in Indianapolis.

For the Lynx, perennial WNBA MVP candidate Napheesa Collier led all scorers with 29 points with five assists and three steals. Williams had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.