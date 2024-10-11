Portland Trail Blazers' Israeli native misses game for Yom Kippur: 'More important things than basketball'

The Portland Trail Blazers' first preseason game was on Friday night, but they were without one of their newly acquired players.

The team traded for Deni Avdija after the best season of his young career, but he was listed as out for a "personal" reason.

That reason? The Israeli native was observing Yom Kippur.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In an Instagram Story on Thursday night, Avdija announced that he would be missing the game, and the decision had been a no-brainer.

"Tomorrow, on the eve of Yom Kippur, the first pre-season game of the season will take place. When the management informed me, I knew right away that I would not participate," the 23-year-old wrote via The Jerusalem Post. "I feel that the best way to start the season is by honoring Jewish tradition and standing united with my fellow Jews in Israel and around the world.

"Basketball has been a central part of my life for as long as I can remember, and it’s always been my top priority. However, after the past year, I’ve realized there are more important things than basketball. Am Yisrael Chai. Wishing everyone a good inscription and sealing."

NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER SAYS LEAGUE WILL PLAY GAMES IN CHINA 'AT SOME POINT' AGAIN

The holiday began Friday and ends Saturday. The game was played four days after the one-year anniversary of Palestine's attack on Avdija's home country.

Avdija played professionally in Israel from 2017 until joining the NBA in 2020. There, he was a three-time Israeli League champion and an MVP. He has also been a member of Israel's senior national team since 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He put up career-highs last season with the Washington Wizards, who selected him ninth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Avdeji posted 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 50.4% shooting, all of which were the best marks of his career.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.