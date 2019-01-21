Portland Trail Blazers fans may have been exposed to measles, officials say

Portland Trail Blazers fans might have been exposed to measles during a game against the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month, health officials said.

Schools, health care facilities, Portland International Airport and the Trail Blazers’ Moda Center were among the locations officials said people may have been exposed to the disease.

Eighteen Washington state children and one adult were confirmed to have the disease, according to The Oregonian. At least 16 of the confirmed cases were in people who weren’t vaccinated.

More than 19,000 people attended the Trail Blazers’ game against the Hornets on Jan. 11, according to The Oregonian.

In 2018, 349 cases of measles were reported across 26 states, which accounted for the second-highest number since the disease was considered eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. The outbreaks were largely associated with travelers who brought the virus back from Israel, where there is currently a widespread outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), measles may present with high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, white spots inside the mouth, and rash. It can be serious, particularly in children younger than 5 and in adults older than 20. Complications can result in permanent hearing loss, pneumonia and encephalitis.

Transmission can be prevented with the MMR vaccine, which in addition to measles also protects against mumps and rubella. The CDC recommends children get two doses of the vaccine.

