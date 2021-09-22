Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum picks $14K tab after offering to pay for fans' beer at home game

Portland State Vikings football coach Bruce Barnum wanted to do something to get fans into the stands. Now he’s stuck with a $14,000 bar tab.

Barnum, who is entering his sixth season as head coach, appeared on Oregon Live last week to talk about Saturday’s game against Western Oregon. He offered to buy beers for anyone attending the game as a way to bolster up some support for his team.

"I’ve got to get people to see my kids," he said. "I like my team."

"I don’t care if you’re watching the Oregon (or Oregon State ) game," Barnum said of the state’s leading football programs, "watch them on your phone. Buy your ticket and come to the game, I think you’ll like what you see."

Well, a little over 3,000 fans attended that game and a bunch of them took him up on his offer.

Barnum shared a picture of a receipt from Barny’s Beer Garden totaling $14,448 worth of beers -- 786 Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPAs and 1,260 Coors Lights to be exact.

The Vikings defeated the Wolves 21-7 to pick up their first win of the season (1-2). They are scheduled to play Montana State at home on Saturday but there’s a good chance Barnum’s not putting his card down this time.