Olympics

Police in Italy stop pro-Palestinian protesters from disrupting Olympic torch relay

Protesters removed before reaching relay route as torch began its journey to Milan for the Winter Games

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Police in Italy successfully intercepted and prevented pro-Palestinian activists from interfering with a sacred Olympic tradition on Saturday. 

The Italian police said that the pro-Palestinian activists were prevented from coming into contact with the opening stages of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics torch relay.

Both groups of protesters were removed before they reached the relay route in Rome, per police. 

OLY-Paris-Torch-Route-Explainer

The Olympic torch is lit in Greece.  (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A third group of about 10 people that was monitored by police waved Palestinian flags when the relay passed by the city’s biggest university, La Sapienza.

There were also three people carrying signs in support of Venezuela near the American embassy.

In October, more than two million demonstrators marched through more than 100 Italian cities to protest the war in Gaza.

Olympic champion swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri began the relay in the statue-lined Stadio dei Marmi and the torch was carried for 20 miles before ending the day in Piazza del Popolo.

The relay will cover nearly 7,500 miles and wind its way through all 110 Italian provinces before reaching Milan’s San Siro Stadium for the opening ceremony on Feb. 6.

Short-track speedskater Jean-Francois Monette lights the Olympic flame at Montreal's Olympic Stadium during the Olympic Torch relay Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009 in Montreal. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson)

Short-track speedskater Jean-Francois Monette lights the Olympic flame at Montreal's Olympic Stadium during the Olympic torch relay, Dec. 9, 2009. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson)

In all, there will be 10,001 torch-bearers.

The next stops on the torch relay are Viterbo on Sunday, and Terni on Monday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters causing disruption to sporting events have become increasingly regular over the past year, especially sporting events involving Israeli teams. 

Last month, multiple people were arrested at a soccer match in the United Kingdom that involved Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv. Israeli fans of the team were prohibited from attending the match due to safety concerns, but disturbances still broke out regardless, with anti-Israel protesters in the vicinity. 

Israeli gymnasts Lihie Raz and Eyal Indig open up on being denied visas to Indonesia for world championships Video

An Israeli cycling team was excluded from an October race in Italy, the Giro dell'Emilia, because of concerns over potentially disruptive pro-Palestinian protests. Organizers made the decision after protesters repeatedly disrupted the recent Spanish Vuelta. 

Seven of the past 11 days of racing at the Vuelta were cut short or interrupted because Spain's government estimated more than 100,000 people were on the streets in Madrid during the final stage in September. 

The protesters said their actions were aimed at denouncing Israel's military campaign in Gaza after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel Oct. 7, 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

