Pittsburgh college football player, 18, dies in car crash, officials say

Mason Alexander, a freshman college football player who was set to compete for the Pittsburgh Panthers, died in a car crash in Indiana, officials said. He was 18.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred Saturday night when a white 2016 BMW 340 tried to pass a southbound 2015 Toyota RAV4 by entering the northbound lane. Officials said the driver in the BMW was coming over a hill, knew a crash could happen and pulled to the right to avoid the Toyota.

The driver in the BMW slid through the grass, hit a tree and caught fire, according to FOX 59. The Toyota driver hit a mailbox. Alexander was identified as the driver of the BMW.

"I received a call this morning that no parent, teacher or coach ever wants to get — the news of the sudden loss of a young and promising life," Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Mason Alexander’s passing. Mason had just enrolled in Pitt in January following his early graduation from Indiana’s Hamilton Southeastern High School. Even during that short time, he made a great impression on all of us.

"Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther, and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family. He will always be a Panther to us. The Alexander family and Mason’s many loved ones and friends will be in our prayers."

Alexander attended Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers before he signed with Pittsburgh. He enrolled early to join the team for spring practice, according to ESPN.

He was a three-star cornerback recruit, according to 247 Sports, and was ranked in the top 300 high school players list for the class of 2025, according to ESPN.