Pirates Reliever Chris Devenski Suspended 3 Games for Intentionally Hitting Batter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Chris Devenski has been suspended for three games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Devenski intentionally threw at Stewart in the top of the seventh inning of Pittsburgh’s 17-7 win at PNC Park on Saturday. He was ejected following the incident.

Pirates manager Don Kelly was also suspended for one game and received an undisclosed fine, MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill announced.

Devenski's suspension is set to start on Tuesday night, when the Pirates open a road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. If Devenski appeals, the suspension would be put off during that process. His fine was not disclosed.

Kelly was also set to serve his suspension on Tuesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.