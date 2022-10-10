Phillies make Rob Thomson full-time manager ahead of NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies removed the interim manager tag from Rob Thomson and signed him to a two-year extension as the team gets ready for its National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia made the announcement Monday, days after the team swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the best-of-three National League wild-card round.

"As time progressed, it became apparent that Rob was the right person to lead this team and our club’s on-field performance over the course of the season certainly reinforced that," Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski said in a statement.

"His calm demeanor and ability to communicate with players and staff has greatly benefitted the Phillies and we are excited to formally name him our manager going forward. While a great deal of credit for the turnaround of our season goes to the players, Rob’s leadership style has also made a significant impact."

The Phillies fired Joe Girardi after he went 22-29, and it looked like the Phillies were about to take a down turn.

However, Thomson guided the team to a 65-46 record when he took over on June 3. He managed the team to their first playoff berth since 2011.

"I could not be prouder of the group of players, coaches and staff that have made this all possible," Thomson added. "This is a great group, one that has shown resiliency and overcome adversity all season to get us where we are today. I am honored and humbled to continue as manager of this club."

Previously, Thomson spent 28 years in the New York Yankees organization. He spent four seasons in the Detroit Tigers’ minor league system as a player.